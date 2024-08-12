‘Sorry Kiara’: Model apologises to Sidharth Malhotra’s wife after video goes viral

After Sidharth Malhotra’s recent ramp walk grabbed attention for all the wrong reasons, the model involved in the flirtatious exchange took to her social media handles and apologized to the actor’s wife Kiara Advani. In case you missed out, the viral clip shows a model striking flirty poses with Sidharth on the ramp as he tries to showcase his outfit. Model Alicia Kaur shared videos of the ramp walk on her Instagram stories and wrote, “#sorrykiara.” In her next post, she shared a meme which petitioned for a 365-day remake with Sidharth as the lead actor and wrote, “It’s our job.” Kiara has stayed silent on the matter and has not reacted to the viral videos. Netizens had a field day sharing memes and hilarious posts about the couple, which didn’t seem to bother the actress. (Agencies)

