India’s First Rapid Rail Metro Gets New Name: 'Namo Bharat Rapid Rail'

Sentinel Digital Desk
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off India’s first Vande Metro service between Bhuj and Ahmedabad on September 17. The Railway Ministry has renamed the metro as "Namo Bharat Rapid Rail" just before the inauguration. The virtual flag-off will happen at 4:15 pm from Bhuj railway station.
The Vande Metro service from Ahmedabad to Bhuj will start on September 17, while the Bhuj to Ahmedabad service will begin on September 18. The train will leave Ahmedabad at 5:30 pm daily, except on Saturdays, and reach Bhuj by 11:10 pm.
The Namo Bharat Rapid Rail is equipped with 12 air-conditioned coaches, automatic sliding doors, and modular interiors. The train offers continuous LED lighting, panoramic windows, toilets with vacuum evacuation, and phone charging facilities for passenger convenience.
The train is designed with advanced safety systems like KAVACH for collision avoidance, automatic smoke and fire detection, and aerosol-based fire suppression. It also has emergency lights, ensuring a safe and secure journey.
The Namo Bharat Rapid Rail covers a distance of 360 km between Ahmedabad and Bhuj in just 5 hours and 45 minutes. With a speed of 110 km/h, the train has a seating capacity of 1,150 passengers and includes cushioned sofas for added comfort.