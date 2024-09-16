‘Mr Freeze’ and ‘Poison Ivy’ have ‘Batman’ reunion after 27 years

Actress Uma Thurman and star Arnold Schwarzenegger posed for a picture together and reminisced about their villainous characters “Poison Ivy” and “Mr Freeze,” which they played 27 years ago in the 1997 film “Batman and Robin.”

Schwarzenegger and Thurman took to their respective Instagram handles and shared the picture, where the two are seen clicking a selfie and smiling at the camera.

The “Terminator” star captioned it: “Freeze and Ivy reunited. Watch out Batman.”

Thurman wrote: “Freeze and Ivy back together again - super tight and super cool in a warming world!”

The two were seen 27 years after the Joel Schumacher-directed movie originally came out, reports people.com.

“Batman and Robin” is a 1997 American superhero film based on the DC Comics characters. It was the fourth and final installment of the initial Batman film series, a sequel to “Batman Forever”.

It stars George Clooney as Bruce Wayne / Batman, Schwarzenegger as Victor Fries or Mr. Freeze, and Chris O'Donnell reprising his role as Dick Grayson / Robin, Thurman and Alicia Silverstone.

The film follows the eponymous characters as they attempt to prevent Mr. Freeze and Poison Ivy from taking over the world.

Clooney has been outspoken about his dislike for the movie, which at that time was not received well. He even joked that he didn't want his wife, Amal Clooney, to see it.

Meanwhile, Danny DeVito, who played The Penguin in another Batman movie, said he was excited to reprise his role alongside Schwarzenegger.

Earlier this year, another Batman reunion took place at the 2024 Academy Awards ceremony. Schwarzenegger and DeVito, 79, presented the Best Visual Effects trophy at the March ceremony. (IANS)

