Instagram Rolls Out Feature to Add Music to Your Profile

Sentinel Digital Desk
Instagram has rolled out a new feature allowing users to add a 30-second song to their profile bios. This exciting update enhances user personalization on the platform.
To add a song, go to the "Edit Profile" page, search for a track in Instagram's music library, and select a 30-second segment. The song will appear under a new "Taste" category in your bio.
It's important to note that the song won't autoplay when someone visits your profile. Users will need to click on the song to listen to it.
To promote this feature, Instagram has teamed up with singer Sabrina Carpenter. Her profile now features a sneak peek of an unreleased track, building anticipation for her upcoming album.
The new profile music feature allows fans to get an exclusive first listen to Carpenter's unreleased song before its official release, offering a unique experience.
Instagram has also added colors to its Notes. Specific phrases like "Demure" and "Mindful" trigger a pink hue, though it often appears off-white depending on screen quality.