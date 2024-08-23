‘It is a double-edged sword’: Taapsee Pannu on why actors are reluctant to share political views

Taapsee Pannu, who believes in strongly presenting her opinions, said that actors sometimes refrain from expressing their political views as it may create problems for them.

In an exclusive conversation with ANI, she said, “We have our own politics of sorts. It doesn’t always have to be related to a particular type of politics. People want to stay quiet because they feel that way or this way there will be a problem.”

Taapsee has openly spoken about nepotism and other issues. The ace actor said that people have created a perception about stars.

“Actors are believed to have low IQ and people think that they hardly know anything especially if it is a woman then they think, ‘how dare you have an opinion’. But anyway, it is a double-edged sword, I feel. If you have an opinion, then also it’s a problem. You don’t have an opinion, then also it is a problem.”

The ‘Baby’ star, who has played sports personalities several times on-screen, also shared her opinion on the gender eligibility controversy involving Algerian boxer Imane Khelif at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Taapsee talked about the issue and how her critically acclaimed film ‘Rashmi Rocket’ also deals with the subject of gender testing in sports. In the film, Taapsee was seen essaying the role of a professional runner.

“I played a role on that subject. I did a film called ‘Rashmi Rocket’ which was about a female athlete being banned because she was detected with a high level of testosterone. So, I played this role. I mean we presented our views and that’s why you know I think the beauty of the kind of films I get is sometimes I get my films to talk about the muddas (issues) that I personally believe in without making a statement outside.”

Set in Kutch, ‘Rashmi Rocket’ is about a young girl from a small village who wins accolades for the country as a professional runner. However, her life takes a turn when she’s called in for a gender verification test.

Directed by Akarsh Khurana, the film also stars Supriya Pathak and Abhishek Banerjee.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Neha Anand and Pranjal Khandhdiya, ‘Rashmi Rocket’ has been written by Nanda Periyasamy, Aniruddha Guha and Kanika Dhillon.

She said her role in ‘Rashmi Rocket’ touched on this issue and questioned the disqualification criteria on the basis of a higher level of testosterone. “That was a film that I spoke about where I played the athlete. And it is not in my control what my hormones are. It’s not like I’ve taken supplements. It’s not like I’ve injected any hormones. It’s just I was born with it. Our argument in the film was that there are so many athletes who are born with an edge over others. Like Usain Bolt and Michael Phelps, all these people are also born with a certain biological edge over others. Why are they not banned? And why only someone who has a higher level of testosterone is banned?” (ANI)

