ISRO's SSLV-D3 Successfully Launches Earth Observation Satellite EOS-08

Sentinel Digital Desk
On August 16, 2024, ISRO successfully launched the SSLV-D3, the final developmental flight of the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV), from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 9:17 AM IST.
The mission's primary payload, the Earth Observation Satellite EOS-08, is built on the Microsat/IMS-1 bus. It’s equipped with advanced imaging instruments for environmental monitoring and disaster management.
EOS-08 carries an Electro-Optical Infrared (EOIR) payload, capturing images in Mid-Wave IR and Long-Wave IR bands, which are useful for day and night monitoring of the environment.
Another key instrument onboard is the Global Navigation Satellite System-Reflectometry (GNSS-R) payload. It enhances remote sensing for applications like ocean wind analysis and soil moisture assessment.
EOS-08 also includes a SiC UV Dosimeter, designed to monitor UV radiation, particularly in preparation for ISRO's future Gaganyaan mission, adding a safety layer for space missions.
SSLV is vital for launching small satellites efficiently and cost-effectively. Its flexibility in launch and deployment positions ISRO as a key player in the global small satellite market.