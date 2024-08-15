Astrologer in trouble after predicting Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s relationship

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are madly in love with each other and the two recently got engaged in a private ceremony in Hyderabad on August 8, 2024. Their happy and candid engagement pictures left their fans beaming with joy. Well, days after their engagement, astrologer Venu Swamy Parankusham predicted their future. He said that Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s relationship would end in 2027 due to ‘another woman.’

As per 123 Telugu, this prediction sparked controversy on social media. Post the astrologer’s prediction, the Telugu Film Journalist Association (TFJA) filed a police complaint against him for his insensitive video. Post-facing backlash, the astrologer apologized on his social media handle.

He said, ‘I had vowed to never predict film stars and politicians’ futures, and I will stick to my word. MAA President Manchu Vishnu has spoken to me, and I assured him that I will never predict film stars’ future.’ Also Read - Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya share love-filled moments from engagement; actress expresses feelings with a heartfelt poem

Well, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala were on the cloud nine post their engagement. Chaitanya’s father and superstar Nagarjuna had shared the first photos from their engagement and the entire family looked super happy together. This piece of entertainment news made their fans happy. On the work front, Naga Chaitanya made his Bollywood debut in “Laal Singh Chaddha” in 2022, while Sobhita made her acting debut in “Raman Ragahv 2.0” in 2016. Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita reportedly started dating in 2022, but never confirmed their relationship rumours. Naga Chaitanya was previously married to Samantha in 2017 and the two announced their separation after four years in 2021. (Agencies)

