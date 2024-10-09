‘Jalebi tera, Haryana mera’: Social Media Heats Up with 'Jalebi Fever' Following BJP's Historic Win in Haryana

Sentinel Digital Desk
As the counting for the Haryana assembly elections began on Tuesday, early trends showed Congress candidates leading. Party workers celebrated outside the Congress office, distributing sweets and celebrating with music and slogans.
Congress worker Jagdish Sharma joyfully handed out jalebis and laddus, calling them Haryana's famous sweets. He emphasized that people love jalebi and linked it to their anticipated victory, saying, “Today the whole of Haryana is standing with Rahul Gandhi.”
However, as the counting progressed, the picture changed. By 3:51 PM, the BJP was leading in 50 out of 90 constituencies, while Congress was ahead in only 35, indicating that the BJP might secure another term in Haryana.
As leads shifted in favor of the BJP, Congress supporters gradually toned down their celebrations. Despite the changing trends, they remained hopeful about their chances in the election.
The term 'jalebi' quickly became a trending topic on X, with users poking fun at Congress for their early celebrations. The mood shifted as the BJP's prospects brightened.
In a light-hearted response, the BJP's Haryana X handle joined in the fun by celebrating its progress with jalebis. They humorously referenced a post from Deepender Hooda, saying, “Dipender bhai, the jalebi box did not arrive,” turning the sweet treat into a symbol of their election rivalry.