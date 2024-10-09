Justin Timberlake Helps Fan Propose Onstage During "Forget Tomorrow" World Tour

Justin Timberlake gave a lucky couple an unforgettable night during his Forget Tomorrow World Tour at the Barclays Centre. During the show, the 43-year-old stopped performing when he saw a sign in the audience that read, “May I propose to Sarah?”. Timberlake smiled and pointed at the man holding the sign. The crowd went wild as Timberlake handed the microphone to the fan. He encouraged him by simply saying, “You got it.” The man, identified as Donald, took a deep breath and turned to his girlfriend Sarah. He said, “I love you. You’re my best friend. Will you marry me?”

Sarah’s “Yes” was shown on the big screens in the arena and the audience cheered loudly. After a big hug, Donald put the ring on her finger.

Timberlake joined the celebration by shouting, “Make some noise for Donald and Sarah!” He congratulated the couple before joking with the crowd, “I can’t top that. Alright, have a good night everyone.”

Earlier in the tour, Timberlake also shared a special moment at his Montreal show on October 4. He told the crowd that it was his 12-year anniversary with his wife, Jessica Biel. “My wife is here tonight and she’s sharing me with you guys. I love you, baby,” he said.

Timberlake later posted a video on Instagram to thank his wife and the fans. He wrote, “We back! Thank you @jessicabiel for sharing our anniversary with Montreal. LOVE Y’ALL!”

Timberlake and Biel got married in Italy in 2012 and have two sons, Silas and Phineas. The next stop for Timberlake’s tour is the Prudential Centre in Newark, New Jersey, on Tuesday. The tour will continue through the year with stops in Toronto, Chicago, New Orleans, and international shows in 2025 ending in Paris next July. (Agencies)

Also Read: Pamela Anderson hints at new era with ‘The Naked Gun’, ‘The Last Showgirl’

Also Watch: