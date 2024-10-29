Karan Arjun Returns to Theatres Ahead Of Film's 30th Anniversary

Sentinel Digital Desk
The iconic 1990s film Karan Arjun, starring Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, is returning to theaters to celebrate its 30th anniversary. Originally released on January 13, 1995, the film will be re-released on November 22, 2024.
Karan Arjun features a talented cast, including Raakhee, Mamta Kulkarni, Kajol, and Amrish Puri. The film tells the story of two brothers who are reincarnated to seek revenge for their father's murder.
Director and producer Rakesh Roshan announced the re-release on his X page, sharing the trailer and expressing excitement for the film's return to cinemas worldwide. He wrote, "Karan Arjun aa rahe hai! Witness the reincarnation across the globe in cinema halls from November 22nd 2024."
Salman Khan also shared the news on his X page, echoing Raakhi's famous line from the film about the brothers returning. He said, "Mere Karan Arjun aayenge … November 22 ko duniya bhar ke cinema gharon mein!" Fans are eagerly anticipating this beloved classic returning to the big screen.