Nimrat Kaur breaks silence after dating rumours with Abhishek go viral

Bollywood actress Nimrat Kaur has recently been in the spotlight due to her dating rumors with her co-star Abhishek Bachchan. The two starred in “Dasvi” film and some reports suggest that they are dating due to which there are troubles in Abhishek’s marriage with Aishwarya Rai. Nimrat Kaur has addressed the ongoing rumours through her post. She has mentioned that she could do anything and people would still say. Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have been ruling the entertainment news. Nimrat Kaur and Abhishek Bachchan have not confirmed or declined the rumours.

In a recent interview, the actress spoke her heart out as she clarified her stance on her private life. She said, ‘I could do anything and people would still say what they want. There’s no stopping such gossip, and I prefer focusing on my work.’ Well, Nimrat’s response has come after weeks of rumours about her alleged connection with Abhishek Bachchan. The actress also emphasized that she values her privacy and chooses to rise above the baseless conjecture. Nimrat Kaur also spoke about the unveiling of her father, Major Bhupendra Singh’s statue in Sri Ganganagar on his 72nd birthday. She said, “Creating a memorial in my father’s memory was a dream we all had as a family for a very long time and something I have personally been working on for the past year with help from civil authorities and the Army. This is where he was born, his ancestral village, so for us as a family, it means everything that our dream is finally coming true.” The actress continued saying, “My father actually brought me up like a son. There was no discrimination in his mind; he truly believed I could do anything I set my mind to. Everything I have in terms of values, perseverance, diligence – those qualities are all thanks to him.”

The divorce rumours intensified after Abhishek and Aishwarya arrived separately at Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani’s wedding. Later, fans were relaxed to see Aishwarya with daughter Aaradhya at the Bachchan house. Amid all the divorce rumours, Abhishek has recently purchased a new property. (Agencies)

Also Read: AR Rahman calls out ‘bigger evil’, use of artificial intelligence (AI) in music industry

Also Watch: