Khalistani Separatist Pannun Warns Passengers: ‘Don't fly Air India from November 1-19’

Sentinel Digital Desk
Khalistani separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun issued a threat warning passengers not to fly on Air India flights from November 1 to 19. He claimed an attack could occur during this period, coinciding with the 40th anniversary of the Sikh genocide.
Pannun had issued similar threats last year. His latest threat comes amidst ongoing tensions between India and Canada, following Canada's allegations regarding India's involvement in targeting Khalistani elements, including the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
In a recent video, Pannun also claimed that Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport would be renamed and closed on November 19. He specifically warned passengers not to fly on Air India that day.
Pannun has a history of issuing threats, including one in December last year, targeting India's Parliament and the Punjab Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann. He urged gangsters to attack Mann on Republic Day.
Pannun has been designated a terrorist by India's Ministry of Home Affairs since July 2020. He faces multiple charges, including sedition and promoting enmity, under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
Pannun is the founder of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), a group that advocates for a separate Sikh state. India banned SFJ in 2019, labeling it as an unlawful association involved in anti-national activities.
On October 17, the US charged a former officer of India's spy agency RAW for allegedly plotting to murder Pannun, a claim that India has dismissed as baseless.