Malaika Arora ‘unbothered’ by online trolling about her relationships

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor’s relationship has been massively trolled online ever since they went public. The 12-year age gap between the two attracted a lot of negative attention online. Her fans often wonder how she deals with online hate and criticism.

To answer the question once and for all, Malaika candidly shared her secret to overcoming negative trolling in an interview with GlobalSpa Magazine. She said, “In the best way I can. There are times when you feel things don’t bother or affect me, but of course they do.” She further added, “I have also figured out a way to deal with it, get strong about it and not let it pull me down, govern me or get the better out of me. I have figured out a way to insulate me to all of it. Yes, it’s part and parcel of our lives, there is constantly something, criticism, trolling but you just need to block out the noise, the negativity and move on with whatever is positive in your life.” Malaika and Arjun started dating in 2018. She was previously married to Salman Khan’s brother and actor Arbaaz Khan. They share a son: Arhaan. Meanwhile, Arbaaz recently tied the knot with Sshura Khan.

Malaika’s stepfather Anil Mehta died by suicide on September 11 in Mumbai. Following his death, Malaika released a statement requesting her fans to respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our dear father, Anil Mehta. He was a gentle soul, a devoted grandfather, a loving husband, and our best friend. Our family is in deep shock by this loss, and we kindly request privacy from the media and well-wishers during this difficult time,” her statement read. (Agencies)

