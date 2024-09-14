Legendary Footballer Toshen Bora Passes Away at 74

Sentinel Digital Desk
Toshen Bora, a celebrated figure in Indian football, passed away this morning (14th September, 2024) at Assam Medical College Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh at the age of 74. Bora's death was caused by complications related to high blood pressure.
Born on February 14, 1950, in Naharkatia, Assam, Toshen Bora's football journey began in his hometown. His early enthusiasm and talent in the sport laid the foundation for a distinguished career.
Bora was a prominent player who represented India in the 1971-72 Pre-Olympic tournaments. He also played a crucial role in the Santosh Trophy, participating seven times and captaining the team on three occasions. He was known for his leadership on the field and played for Maharana Athletic Club.
After retiring as a player, Toshen Bora made a significant impact as a coach. He managed teams like Assam Police, OIL, and BVFCL, leading Assam Police to national recognition. His coaching skills extended to the Indian junior team and the Assam Santosh Trophy team.
Toshen Bora’s contributions to Indian football were vast and influential. His legacy includes not only his achievements on the field but also his dedication to coaching and nurturing young talent. He inspired many and left a lasting mark on Indian football.