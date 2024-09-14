Alia Bhatt reunites with Diljit Dosanjh for ‘Jigra’

Alia Bhatt, Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh came together for the film “Udta Punjab” about 8 years ago. The movie got great reviews from audiences and critics alike. Now, Alia and Diljit are once again collaborating for the much-anticipated film “Jigra”.

On Friday, Alia and Diljit announced their collaboration for “Jigra’s soundtrack via a social media post. She shared a picture from the film set, which shows Alia seated on a chair labelled “The said Kudi,” while Diljit’s chair humorously reads, “Sings about Kudi.” In the caption, she wrote, “Chairs say it all @diljitdosanjh.”

In the comments, a fan wrote, “While the world fights for tickets, she collabs with the man himself.” Another added, “This is going to be my new favourite track.” A third said, “Can’t wait to experience the magic you both are gonna create.”

In a 2023 Film Companion interview, Alia said, “I believe stories are everywhere, and stories are everything! I turned producer with Eternal Sunshine to tell some of these stories, ones that evoke emotions and leave an impact. Our first production, Darlings, got so much love that it was exciting and overwhelming at the same time.”

“Just a little over a year later, we are ready to launch our second production – “Jigra”, a beautiful story of courage, passion and determination. I hope to consistently support compelling narratives that are authentic, and enduringly timeless and work with brilliant creative minds to bring them alive,” Alia added.

Directed by Vasan Bala, “Jigra” is a highly anticipated prison-break story, with Vedang Raina starring as Alia’s on-screen brother. The film’s synopsis reads, “Jigra is a tale of a sister who will go to extreme lengths to protect her brother.” The film will hit theatres on October 11. (Agencies)

Also Read: Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s $4.9 million watch takes internet by storm

Also Watch: