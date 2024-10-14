Liquor Worth Rs 30 Crore Sold During Durga Puja in Guwahati

Sentinel Digital Desk
During the four-day Durga Puja festival in Kamrup (M) district, liquor sales hit a staggering ₹30 crore. In just three days, Guwahatians consumed over ₹20 crore worth of alcohol, showcasing a significant rise in festive indulgence.
In 2023, Guwahati sold liquor worth ₹22.50 crore during the last three days of Durga Puja (October 22, 23, and 24). This year’s sales surpassed last year’s numbers, indicating growing demand during the festive season.
According to the Excise Department, the total revenue generated from liquor sales during last year’s Durga Puja amounted to approximately ₹22.5 crore. The rise in consumption has had a significant impact on the region’s liquor sales revenue.
Data shows that from January to November 2022, Guwahati consumed over 1.42 crore litres of liquor, including 76.50 lakh litres of IMFL (Indian Made Foreign Liquor) and 66.32 lakh litres of beer.
In comparison, Guwahati consumed around 126 lakh litres of liquor in the first eleven months of 2021. The steady rise in alcohol consumption reflects the growing demand during festive and regular occasions across the city.