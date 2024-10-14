Alia Bhatt recounts Ram Charan’s ‘thoughtful’ gesture for Raha

Alia Bhatt made her Telugu cinema debut in the film RRR, co-starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan. In a recent interview, she discussed her relationship with her co-stars and shared an amusing anecdote about Ram Charan adopting an elephant in honour of her daughter, Raha. Alia expressed her appreciation for this thoughtful gesture.

During a promotional conversation with host Suma in Hyderabad, Alia explained that her time on set with Jr NTR and Ram Charan was limited due to her brief shooting schedule for RRR. However, she mentioned that they bonded during the film’s promotional activities, leading to a close friendship among the co-stars. Recalling an incident after her daughter Raha’s birth, Bhatt said, “It’s a very funny story, actually.”

Alia shared that she had come back home after a walk and somebody came and told her, “Elephant has come.”

She got confused, and the person told her that Ram Charan had sent an elephant for her. Bhatt recalled saying, “Anything is possible. A giant elephant might be walking into my building right now.” (Agencies)

Also Read: Khushi and Boney Kapoor inaugurate Sridevi Chowk in Mumbai

Also Watch: