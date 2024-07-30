Major Train Accidents In India Over The Last Two Years

Millennium Express Incident (15 June 2024)

A 62-year-old Kerala man resting on the lower birth of a sleeper coach (S6) on 12645 Ernakulam-Hazrat Nizamuddin Millennium Express died after the upper berth with its occupant passenger fell on him. While the railway stated that the accident was caused by incorrect chaining by the top berth passenger, the injured lower berth passenger was transported to a local hospital in Ramagundam, Telangana state, where he eventually died from his injuries during surgery.