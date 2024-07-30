Major Train Accidents In India Over The Last Two Years

Sentinel Digital Desk
Howrah–Mumbai CSMT Mail Derailment (30 July 2024)
18 coaches of the 12321 Howrah-Mumbai CSMT Mail (via Gaya) train derailed in Jamshedpur in Jharkhand, injuring at least 20 people and killing two.
Dibrugarh–Chandigarh Express Derailment (18 July 2024)
12 coaches of the 15904 Dibrugarh-Chandigarh Express train derailed in Jhilahi in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district, killing four people and injuring 32 others.
Kanchanjunga Express Collision (17 June 2024)
An overspeeding freight train collided with the back of the Kanchanjunga Express (13174) near Rangapani railway station in Darjeeling district, around ten kilometers (6.2 miles) from New Jalpaiguri railway station in West Bengal. Ten people were confirmed deceased, with at least 60 injured.
Millennium Express Incident (15 June 2024)
A 62-year-old Kerala man resting on the lower birth of a sleeper coach (S6) on 12645 Ernakulam-Hazrat Nizamuddin Millennium Express died after the upper berth with its occupant passenger fell on him. While the railway stated that the accident was caused by incorrect chaining by the top berth passenger, the injured lower berth passenger was transported to a local hospital in Ramagundam, Telangana state, where he eventually died from his injuries during surgery.
Visakhapatnam-Rayagada Passenger Train Collision (29 October 2023)
On the evening of October 29, 2023, at approximately 9:02 p.m. (local time), a moving 08504 Visakhapatnam-Rayagada passenger train derailed after colliding with the 08532 Visakhapatnam-Palasa passenger train near Kottavalasa Junction railway station in Vizianagaram district, Andhra Pradesh, killing at least 14 and injuring 50.
North East Express Derailment (11 October 2023)
On the night of October 11, 2023, at approximately 9:50 p.m. (local time), six coaches of the 12506 Anand Vihar Terminal-Kamakhya Junction North East Express derailed near Raghunathpur Railway Station in Bihar's Buxar district, killing four and injuring more than 70.
Lucknow-Rameshwaram Bharat Gaurav Train Fire (26 August 2023)
Around 5:15 a.m. (IST), a fire broke out in the Lucknow-Rameshwaram Bharat Gaurav train stationed near Madurai Junction, killing nine and injuring 20. A preliminary inquiry found that the passengers snuck a gas cylinder onto the train and were cooking in the coach when the fire broke out.
Odisha Train Collision (2 June 2023)
Train 12841 Coromandel Express collides with a freight train (goods train) carrying iron ore in Odisha's Balasore district. More than twenty coaches were derailed. 12864 SMVT The Bengaluru-Howrah SF Express, traveling towards Howrah, passed in the opposite direction barely seconds before at 130 km/h (81 mph). In total, three trains were involved. Over 1,200 people sustained injuries and 296 died.