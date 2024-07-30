Actress Sunny Leone-starrer ‘Quotation Gang’ gets new release date; to hit screens on August 30

Actress Sunny Leone’s upcoming film ‘Quotation Gang’, initially scheduled for a July release, now has a new release date and will hit the screens on August 30. The film, which will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, features an ensemble cast including Jackie Shroff, Priyamani, and Sara Arjun.

It also stars Ashraf Mallissery, Jaya Prakash, Akshaya, Pradeep Kumar, Vishno Warrior, Sonal Khilwani, Kiara, Satinder, and Sherin.

Sunny announced the new release date on Instagram, accompanied by a new motion poster showcasing her intense avatar in the film.

The actress wrote: “I am so excited to announce that #QuotationGang is hitting the theatres on August 30, 2024! Get ready for an unforgettable cinematic experience.”

Directed by Vivek K Kannan, ‘Quotation Gang’ was filmed across Kashmir, Mumbai, and Chennai.

Last month, Sunny unveiled the film’s first look, where she appeared in a chequered shirt and skirt, portraying a rural look with Priya Mani’s character, exuding intensity.

Sunny has ditched the glamorous avatar for the film and has moulded herself into the role of a bold rural mafia member.

In ‘Quotation Gang’, Sunny plays an assassin and key member of a ruthless gang specialising in contract killings. Currently, Sunny is hosting the youth-based reality show ‘Splitsvilla 15’ and is also slated to appear in upcoming films such as ‘Rangeela’, ‘Veeramadevi’, ‘Koka Kola’, ‘Helen’, and ‘UI’.

The Indo-Canadian star made her debut in Indian showbiz with ‘Bigg Boss’, hosted by Salman Khan, in 2011. After which, she was cast for her first film, ‘Jism 2’, an erotic thriller. The actress then starred in several Bollywood movies, including ‘Jackpot’, ‘Ragini MMS 2’, ‘Ek Paheli Leela’, ‘One Night Stand’, ‘Kuch Kuch Locha Hai’, ‘Mastizaade’, and ‘Tera Intezaar’. (IANS)

Also Read: Bollywood screenwriter Javed Akhtar’s X account hacked

Also watch: