Meet Chang Hsu: Taiwan Teacher Who Makes ₹2 Crore Annually Teaching Math on PornHub

Sentinel Digital Desk
Chang Hsu, a Taiwanese math teacher who has revolutionized online education through an unconventional approach. His innovative strategy has turned heads and driven substantial traffic to his paid courses.
In a bold move to stand out in the crowded online tutoring market, Mr. Hsu began uploading his math lessons on PornHub, a platform known for adult content. This clickbait strategy has garnered nearly 3 million views and over 13,000 subscribers.
Mr. Hsu’s unorthodox marketing strategy paid off significantly, boosting his income to an impressive $270,000 (Rs 2,26,76,719) annually. His success is attributed to the traffic driven by his PornHub videos, which increased enrolments in his paid courses.
Operating under the handle changshumath666 with the slogan "Play Hard, Study Hard," Mr. Hsu creatively uses PornHub to make complex calculus concepts accessible. His videos average around 20,000 viewers each, with a notable portion of the audience attracted for entertainment.
Despite his success, Mr. Hsu faced challenges when trying to expand his reach to other adult websites. Content moderation systems on these platforms quickly removed his educational videos, posing hurdles to his broader strategy.