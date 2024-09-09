Honey Singh finally opens up on divorce with Shalini Talwar

Honey Singh, a popular singer and rapper in Bollywood, has made headlines not only for his chart-topping hits but also for his personal controversies. Over the years, he has delivered several hit songs, earning a massive fan base. However, his personal life took a difficult turn with his divorce from Shalini Talwar, which became a widely discussed topic in the media.

The couple had been married for several years, but in 2022, Shalini Talwar filed for divorce, accusing Honey Singh of domestic violence, infidelity, and other serious charges. These allegations came as a shock to many, and the divorce proceedings gained significant attention. After a long legal battle, the court ordered Honey Singh to pay Shalini an alimony of Rs. 1 crore as part of their settlement, which was finalized in November 2023. As part of the agreement, the “Love Dose” singer also agreed not to publicly discuss the details of their divorce.

Recently, Honey Singh opened up about his struggles with depression and his divorce in an interview with Mashable India’s The Bombay Journey. During the interview, he reflected on a conversation he once had with actress Sonakshi Sinha while they were filming the music video for “Desi Kalakaar” in Los Angeles. He shared that during that time, his marriage was going through a difficult phase, and he confided in Sonakshi about his struggles. According to Honey Singh, although Sonakshi was not married at the time, she shared her thoughts on the importance of marriage and the commitment it requires. He said he was moved by Sinha’s perspective, and when she eventually got married, he felt genuinely happy for her, recalling their deep conversation.

In the same interview, Honey Singh also spoke about how his divorce affected his mental health. The rapper-singer said, “Mere ko nahi affect kiya kuch bhi. Jab mera separation hua, uske baad main theek hona shuru hua hu, uske baad meri dawaai kum hui hai.” Singh admitted that while his marriage had taken a toll on him, the separation brought him a sense of relief. The “Lungi Dance” singer mentioned that after the divorce, he began to feel better, and even his medication was reduced. “It was like I was seeing the world for the first time in seven years,” said the rapper.

Despite the controversies surrounding his personal life, Honey Singh continues to focus on his music, and fans eagerly await more of his hits. (Agencies)

