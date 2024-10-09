Meet 'Parivala Manja’, The Bengaluru Burglar Who Used Pigeons To Commit 50 Robberies

Sentinel Digital Desk
In a bizarre case, Bengaluru police arrested a 38-year-old burglar named Manjunath, also known as “Parivala Manja,” for his unique method of using pigeons to scout locked homes.
Manjunath’s technique involved releasing pigeons near multi-storeyed buildings without security. The birds would fly up to rooftops or balconies, giving him an excuse to enter the premises, claiming he was retrieving his pigeons if anyone questioned him.
Once Manjunath identified a locked house, he would break in using an iron rod, smashing the door and breaking into safes and cupboards. His main target was gold jewelry and cash, which he sold in Hosur.
Police believe Manjunath is responsible for around 50 burglaries across Bengaluru. Despite multiple arrests and releases on bail, he continued his life of crime.
Manjunath’s latest arrest helped police solve at least four burglary cases in the City Market and Ulsoor Gate areas. He operated alone, typically targeting homes during the day when residents were at work.
Police are now investigating to recover more stolen items and bring an end to the series of burglaries that have plagued the city. Manjunath’s arrest is seen as a significant breakthrough for law enforcement.