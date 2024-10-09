Bollywood’s heartthrob Ranveer Singh rescues little girl from mob of fans

Bollywood’s heartthrob Ranveer Singh is winning hearts online for rescuing a little girl and her mother from a mob of fans at his upcoming film “Singham Again’s” trailer launch event in Mumbai. As soon as the actor spotted the little girl crying in the crowd, he approached her and lifted her in his arms to save her from the mob. His bodyguards also helped him make some space for the little girl and her mother. After consoling her, he asked his bodyguards to make way for the mother-daughter duo and ensure that they safely reached the other side of the room. Ranveer, who recently became a dad, was joined by his co-stars Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Kareena Kapoor at the event. However, Ranveer’s wife, Deepika Padukone, skipped the event for unknown reasons. Reacting to the viral clip, a fan wrote, “He stole everybody’s heart.” Another commented, “A Father’s heart (heart emoji).” A third comment read, “Papa ban gaye hain Ranveer (Ranveer is a father now)... He can feel the pain of a child now.. Can’t see her crying.” Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their first child on September 8 this year. Confirming the happy news via a heartfelt Instagram post, the couple wrote, “Welcome Baby Girl 8.9.2024. Deepika and Ranveer.”

Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film marks the fifth installment of Shetty’s Cop Universe and a direct sequel to the 2014 film “Singham Returns”. The movie’s synopsis reads, “Bajirao Singham must follow the Ramayana when his wife Avni is kidnapped by terrorist Danger Lanka.” In the movie, Ajay will play DCP Bajirao Singham, while Kareena will portray Singham’s wife, Avni Kamat. Arjun Kapoor will play the antagonist Danger Lanka, while Deepika Padukone will be seen as SP Shakti Shetty. Singham Again will hit theatres on November 1. (Agencies)

