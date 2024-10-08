Meet the Ex-ISRO Scientist Who Turned Entrepreneur, Building a Rs 2 Crore Cab Service

Sentinel Digital Desk
Uthaya Kumar, once a scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), left his prestigious job to start a cab service. Today, his business generates an impressive Rs 2 crore annually.
After seven years at ISRO, Uthaya Kumar, who holds a PhD in Statistics, decided to pursue his entrepreneurial dreams. With support from friends, he launched ST Cabs in 2017, a company named after his parents, Sukumaran and Thulasi.
While at ISRO, Uthaya Kumar worked on critical projects, including reducing bubbles in liquid fuels to prevent explosions during rocket launches. He has now applied his problem-solving skills to managing his cab fleet.
Uthaya Kumar, along with his brother, manages 37 cars for their cab service. Despite the challenges of starting a business, they have just three years left to clear all their EMIs.
In just a few years, ST Cabs has grown into a thriving business with an annual revenue of Rs 2 crore.