Hollywood superstar Keanu Reeves makes a dashing debut in professional car racing

Hollywood superstar Keanu Reeves wowed fans as he debuted as a professional racer over the weekend. He competed in the Toyota GR Cup at the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indiana, US. While we can’t deny how handsome he looks in the gear, there’s something else that made news from the race track.

The actor reportedly had a close shave with a mishap as his car went off-track during the event. He found his way into the grass without a collision on the exit of turn nine but was quick to return to the racing lane, signalling that he was uninjured.

The actor qualified 31st out of the 35 cars and ran as high as the 21st position and successfully avoided a first-lap crash in turn 14. He finished 25th in the 45-minute race.

This is not the first time that Keanu Reeves has participated. He previously emerged winner at the Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach in the celebrity race in 2009. This was however, his first as a professional racer.

As for the collison, according to Fox News, Keanu Reeves did “his best Matrix impression” to avoid a collision when his car lost control, a nod to his role in the iconic film series where evasion of dire circumstances is a recurrent theme.

Meanwhile, in films, Keanu Reeves has taken to production with a possible appearance in Ballerina, a thrilling addition to the John Wick universe. The film showcases Ana de Armas in her role as Eve Macarro, a young woman recruited to train at an elite assassin academy. (Agencies)

Also Read: Just like Lord Rama’s vaanar sena, Ranveer, Akshay, Deepika join Ajay’s army to get back Sita

Also Watch: