Meet the Japanese Man Who Lives Off His Wives' And Girlfriends' Incomes, Aiming to Be 'God of Marriage'

Sentinel Digital Desk
Ryuta Watanabe, a 36-year-old from Hokkaido, Japan, has been unemployed for the past ten years. His unique career goal? To become the "God of Marriage." He currently has four wives and two girlfriends, living an extraordinary lifestyle supported entirely by their incomes.
Watanabe's wives are in common-law relationships, meaning they live together and share responsibilities without formal registration. He is already the father of 10 children, living with three of his wives and two of his kids, taking on the role of a househusband.
The household expenses amount to nearly 914,000 yen (around Rs 5 lakh) a month. Watanabe’s wives and girlfriends contribute to these expenses, allowing him to manage the household and care for the children.
Watanabe has a fourth wife, aged 24, though they are estranged. He also met two girlfriends through social media, adding to his expanding family dynamic.
Six years ago, Watanabe was dumped by his girlfriend, leading him into depression. This event pushed him to explore dating apps, where he began meeting other women, setting him on the path to his current lifestyle.
Watanabe has an ambitious dream — he wants to father 54 children. His unusual family arrangement and bold aspirations continue to make headlines across Japan, showcasing a highly unconventional approach to life and relationships.