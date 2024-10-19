Sandra Bernhard joins Timothee Chalamet in ‘Marty Supreme’

In an exciting development for the upcoming film, ‘Marty Supreme’, actor and comedian Sandra Bernhard has been cast in a cameo role.

The project, directed by Josh Safdie and produced by A24, stars Timothee Chalamet in the title role, alongside a stellar lineup including Gwyneth Paltrow, Tyler, The Creator, and Odessa A’zion, according to Deadline.

Bernhard will portray a neighbour and friend of Fran Drescher’s character, adding a touch of humour to the film.

This latest casting news continues to build anticipation for ‘Marty Supreme’, which is loosely based on the life of Marty Reisman, a prominent figure in the 1950s ping pong scene.

Reisman, known for his eccentric style, claimed two US Men’s Singles Championships in 1958 and 1960 and was a fierce competitor with over 20 titles to his name.

The screenplay, penned by Safdie and Ronald Bronstein, promises to deliver a unique and entertaining glimpse into Reisman’s colourful life, according to Deadline.

Meanwhile, Sandra Bernhard recently wrapped filming on Disney+’s ‘Percy Jackson and The Olympians’ and appeared in Netflix’s ‘Outstanding: A Comedy Revolution’ as well as the film ‘Babes’, directed by Pamela Adlon.

She is also known for her roles such as Nancy Bartlett Thomas on the iconic sitcom ‘Roseanne’ and Nurse Judy Kubrak in FX’s ‘Pose’. (ANI)

