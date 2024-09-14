Meet the Royal Family of Baroda Residing in a ₹24,000 Crore Palace, Four Times Larger Than Buckingham Palace

Sentinel Digital Desk
The Royal Family of Baroda, or the Gaekwads, lives in the luxurious Lakshmi Vilas Palace, a residence worth Rs 24,000 crore. This stunning palace is four times the size of Buckingham Palace in the UK.
Lakshmi Vilas Palace, built in 1890, spans over 500 acres. Designed by British architect Charles Mant, it showcases a blend of Indian, Gothic, and European architectural styles, making it a truly unique structure.
The Gaekwad family, once rulers of Baroda, has an impressive legacy. Their lineage dates back to the Maratha Empire, with Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III being one of their most notable figures.
The current head of the family, Samarjitsinh Gaekwad, oversees their vast wealth and estates. His assets, apart from the palace, are valued at over Rs 20,000 crore, including extensive landholdings and valuable heirlooms.
The palace grounds include a golf course, museum, and zoo. Its grand interiors are adorned with elaborate chandeliers, Venetian mosaics, and intricate marble work, reflecting the opulence of the Gaekwad dynasty.
The family’s influence extends beyond Baroda. Over the years, they have been patrons of arts, culture, and education, contributing to the development of their region and beyond.
Despite their royal status, the Gaekwads have had their share of legal battles over inheritance and family wealth. These disputes highlight the complexities of managing such a vast fortune.
Lakshmi Vilas Palace remains a symbol of grandeur and history. It has hosted state functions, royal events, and continues to attract tourists fascinated by its history and architecture.
The Gaekwads’ legacy is a blend of royal heritage and modern influence, making them one of India’s most prominent royal families. Their story reflects a rich chapter in India’s royal history.