Mehendi Designs that looks Elegant

Floral Mehendi Design: this is an all time evergreen classic and simple Mehendi design. Create different flowers in various sizes and shapes according to the size of your palms and fingers. Add some leaves and veins, lines, swirls and dots to give it a beautiful look.
Circular Mehendi design: It is the most traditional Mehendi design. Draw a circle in the middle of the palm and add small patterns like mandala, create lines and dots to make a bracelet like effects on the fingers and around the wrist.
Geometric patterns: opt for geometric patterns like triangles, squares, or hexagons on your palms and fingers. Add symmetrical, geometric motifs and floral design to it. Fill with shades of Mehendi; adding curves, lines and dots to make is look elegant.
Paisley Design: Most versatile and popular Mehendi design, combine different sizes of paisley, adding flowers, leaves or peacock patterns to make it look attractive.
Lace Mehendi design: for a feminine and more delicate look create lace patterns on your hands. Draw beautiful lace like patterns around your wrists and fingers and fill them with small floral Mehendi design. Heart shapes, star shapes and cute patterns to make it attractive.
Geometric lotus: if you love single pattern motifs, this geometric lotus Mehendi design with small florals looks charming.
Pichwai floral: Inspired by the traditional Pichwai painting, simple outlines with emphasized all-over linear motifs
Arabic design: it most common and prominent Mehendi design. Create thick and intricate design which goes both on the front and the back of the hands.
Foliage design: Go in with linear foliage and wrist Mehendi bands