Junaid Khan Discusses Family's Reaction to His Debut Film 'Maharaj' and His Journey into Acting

Actor Junaid Khan, who made his acting debut with “Maharaj”, shared that his father Aamir Khan and he “don’t have deep talks about films” and that when the superstar watches a movie as a viewer just to enjoy.

Talking about what dinner table conversations are like considering he has a superstar at home, Junaid told IANS: “It is not so much about films though. We don’t really talk about films at the dinner table… We don’t have deep talks about films.”

Junaid said that his father liked “Maharaj”, directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra. “Dad had liked the film when he saw it a few months ago. He liked it but beyond that, there has not been that much of a conversation,” said the new actor.

Junaid shared that it’s his mother Reena Dutt, who is a tough nut to crack, according to the actor. “My mum really liked the film, which was a higher bar to clear than my father liking a film,” he said.

Junaid added: “But yeah, dad liked the film but he had not much to do with it. Like watching it once and then giving his feedback to Siddharth sir, Aditya Chopra sir and me at that point. He is someone he always is, when he watches something he really wants to enjoy he tends to enjoy it. He watches films as a viewer who wants to enjoy.”

The actor chose the digital world to step into the world of acting instead of taking the traditional route of making his debut on the big screen.

“I don’t know if there is a different way. Yash Raj is a very big producer. I liked the story and Sid sir wanted me in the film most importantly. So, yeah I didn’t see anything odd about it,” he told IANS.

“Maharaj”, which was released on Netflix, is based on events related to the 1862 Maharaj Libel Case. With very limited information about the titular character available, how difficult or easy was it to play Karsandas Mulji?

“Yes, there was not much information available about Karsandas ji’s personality available. His writings, court documents and articles are available. So, Siddharth sir and Sneha Desai (writer) helped me a lot because you have to devise the character from what is publicly available.”

“So, it is a process, we sat for one year to arrive at where we arrived.”

On pitted against an acclaimed star like Jaideep Ahlawat in the film, he said: “I would say that the characters were pitted against each other but as actors we all worked together. Scenes are built together, the graphene is done. I got a lot of help from Jaideep sir... So it was very enlightening working on this project with such great actors and makers.” (IANS)

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan acts photographer to Kareena Kapoor in their London holiday

Also Watch: