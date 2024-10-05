Minor Kidnapped and Murdered in Bengal, Angry Protesters Set Police Station on Fire

Sentinel Digital Desk
A young girl, who left home to attend a coaching class in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, was allegedly kidnapped and murdered. The discovery of her body has sparked protests and outrage in the area.
The girl's body was found in a field early Saturday morning with multiple injuries. Her family had filed a missing complaint the previous night after she failed to return home.
Following the discovery, angry residents vandalized and set fire to a police camp, accusing the authorities of mishandling the case. Protests are still ongoing, with people demanding justice for the victim.
Police have arrested a 19-year-old man, Mostakin Sardar, in connection with the kidnapping and murder. A large police force has been deployed in the area to prevent further violence.
The BJP has accused the Trinamool Congress-led government of mishandling the case, claiming it was a case of "rape and murder." Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar has called for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s resignation.
Police have stated that the post-mortem report is still awaited, and claims of rape cannot be confirmed until the report is received. The investigation is ongoing as tensions remain high in the area.