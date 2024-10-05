Alia Bhatt’s spy drama ‘Alpha’ to be released on Christmas 2025

Makers of Alia Bhatt and Sharvari-starrer ‘Alpha’ have locked Christmas 2025 release date for the film. The announcement was made on the official social media handles of Yash Raj Films.

“On Christmas 2025, #ALPHA will rise! Get ready for an action-packed holiday... 25th Dec, 2025.

@aliaabhatt | @sharvari @shivrawail | #YRFSpyUniverse,” the post read. The makers also shared the film’s new poster with release date details on it.

Recently, both Alia and Sharvari visited Kashmir to shoot for the film. Taking to Instagram, Alia shared a scenic photograph from the Kashmir shoot. The image features Alia and Sharvari looking away from the camera against the backdrop of Kashmir’s breathtaking natural scenery. They both were seen embracing each other with one arm draped over the other’s shoulder while forming a heart shape with their hands.

The post was accompanied by the caption “Love, ALPHA” and a collision emoji, further enhanced by the movie’s theme music.

In a recent Instagram update, Sharvari shared her enthusiasm for the project by posting a picture with director Shiv Rawail, expressing her excitement about the journey ahead.

Her caption read, “It doesn’t get bigger than this! Super stoked to start my #Alpha journey today! Trust me... I have manifested this moment super prepped but can feel the butterflies in my tummy...Thank you Adi sir for your faith & @shivrawail for your belief in me! Letssss gooooo!!” (ANI)

Also Read: Naga and Samantha controversy Konda Surekha’s insensitive remarks unites Telugu film industry

Also Watch: