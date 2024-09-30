Mithun Chakraborty To Be Honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award for Cinematic Legacy

Sentinel Digital Desk
Veteran Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty, aged 74, will be honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his contribution to Indian cinema. The announcement was made by Information & Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
Ashwini Vaishnaw shared the news on X, saying, "Mithun Da’s remarkable cinematic journey inspires generations!" Mithun will receive the award at the 70th National Film Awards on October 8, 2024.
Reacting to the honour, Mithun Chakraborty said, "I have no words to express my feelings. I come from a small place like Kolkata, and receiving this award is beyond my imagination. I dedicate it to my family and fans."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the actor, calling him a "cultural icon admired across generations." Modi praised Mithun for his versatile performances and significant impact on Indian cinema.
Mithun Chakraborty made his film debut in 1976 with Mrigayaa, winning his first National Film Award. He became a star with hits like Disco Dancer, Pyar Jhukta Nahin, and Commando. His famous dance moves earned him the nickname 'Disco Dancer.'
In addition to the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Mithun was honoured with the Padma Bhushan earlier this year. With over 100 lead roles in a decade, his legacy in Indian cinema is unparalleled.