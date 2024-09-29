Coldplay concert: ‘We will not allow any black marketing... this is Eknath Shinde’s government’

Following Mumbai Police’s summons to BookMyShow chief executive officer over alleged black marketing of tickets for shows of British rock band Coldplay, Bhartiya Janata Party leader Ram Kadam has said that the party will not allow any black marketing in Maharashtra and the culprits will be punished.

“Whoever is involved in this matter should be in jail. We will not allow any black marketing in the state,” BJP spokesperson Ram Kadam said.

Speaking to ANI, Kadam said, “It is a planned conspiracy to earn money. The organisers and the company selling the tickets are all associated with this conspiracy. How is it possible that all tickets were sold in barely a minute? The Mumbai Police will bust all of this soon, and the head of the conspiracy will be in jail.”

Further, he said that under the Eknath Shinde’s government the culprits will suffer.

“This is not Uddhav Thackeray’s government. This is Eknath Shinde’s government, and the culprits will suffer. ...This is Eknath Shinde’s government. Those who are culprits will suffer. The people who have paid will surely attend. They have done all of this to sell tickets in black,” the BJP leader said.

The Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) have sent summons to Ashish Hemrajani, CEO of Big Tree Entertainment, the parent company of BookMyShow, along with the company’s technical head, in connection with an investigation into the alleged black market sales of Coldplay concert tickets.

The two have been asked to appear before the investigating officer on Saturday to provide their statements as part of the ongoing inquiry.The summons comes after Advocate Amit Vyas filed a complaint, accusing the ticketing platform of facilitating the black marketing of tickets for the highly anticipated Coldplay concert, scheduled to be held from January 19 to 21 in 2025, at the DY Patil Stadium.

According to Vyas, tickets that were originally priced at Rs 2,500 were being resold by third parties and influencers for as much as Rs 3 lakh. He alleged that BookMyShow deceived the public and Coldplay fans, and is seeking an FIR to be registered against the company on fraud charges. (ANI)

