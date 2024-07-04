Most Famous Sun Temples in India

Sentinel Digital Desk
Konark Temple: A 13th century old sun temple located in the Puri district of Odisha dedicated to Surya God in Hindu religion. . This temple was nominated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1984.
Sun Temple, Modhera: This temple is located on the bank of Pushpavati River in Modhera village of Mehsana district in Gujarat. This temple was built during the reign of king Bhimdev 1 in 11th century.
Martand Sun Temple: Located in the district of Anantnag of Jammu and Kashmir, now ruins are designated as national importance of the region.
Surya Mandir, Gwalior: This temple was built in the year 1988. It is made up of red sandstone and white marble, with intricate carving of deities and seven horses and chariots, makes a beautiful architectural attraction.
Unao Balaji Sun Temple: located in the small town of Unao in Datia district of Madhya Pradesh. Known for its own unique architecture.
Sun Temple, Ranchi: It is located on hill top, roughly around 40 km from the city of Jharkhand in Ranchi. The temple is created in the structure of huge chariot with eighteen wheels and seven naturalistic horses.
Katarmal Sun Temple: Situated in Almora district of Uttarakhand. It is assumed to be more than 800 years old and is of great ancient significance.
Surya Pahar, Assam: Located in the distance of 12km southeast in Goalpara district of Assam. It is one of the most important ancient heritages in the state of Assam.
Suryanarayana Temple Domlur: Located in Domlur, the city of Bangalore.
Dakshinaarka Temple: This is an ancient Sun temple at Gaya in the state of Bihar.
Suryanar Kovil: Devoted to the Hindu Sun-God. Situated in Suryanar Kovil village of Kumbakonam town in Thanjavur District of Tamil Nadu.