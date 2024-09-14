NASA’s Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore to Cast Votes from Space: Here's How Orbiter Ballots Work

Sentinel Digital Desk
Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore, two NASA astronauts, are stuck in space due to technical problems with Boeing’s Starliner. Originally scheduled for a short mission, they will now remain in space until February next year.
Despite being stranded, Williams and Wilmore will still participate in the U.S. 2024 presidential election in November.
Since 1997, NASA has made it possible for astronauts to vote from the International Space Station. Their ballots are electronically transmitted to Earth, encrypted for security, and processed by local county clerks.
Astronauts like Williams and Wilmore send a request for a ballot from space. The electronic ballot is then sent to the ISS, completed, and returned securely to Earth for processing.
Though space is their "happy place," both astronauts have faced challenges. Williams mentioned that the transition to station life was manageable, but being stranded has tested their patience.
Originally part of a one-week test mission, Williams and Wilmore will be in space for almost a year. Boeing’s technical issues have delayed their return, and SpaceX is expected to bring them back by February 2025.
Despite the difficulties, Wilmore expressed excitement about participating in the upcoming election. Voting, even from space, is a crucial civic duty that NASA astronauts are proud to fulfill.