Harvey Weinstein Indicted on New Sexual Assault Allegations Amid Health Crisis

Harvey Weinstein has been indicted in connection to new sexual assault allegations. The detailings of the allegations will remain sealed until the former media mogul is arraigned. It could include sexual assault allegations from three women, prosecutors said at a separate hearing last week.

Harvey was meanwhile not at the court because he’s not been keeping well. He wasn’t cleared for attending as he underwent an emergency procedure on his heart and lungs earlier this week. His attorney told the court that Weinstein was being treated in the intensive care unit at Bellevue Hospital until Wednesday.

Last week, prosecutors detailed the allegations of the three accusers and gave out their names too. Prosecutors began presenting a case to the grand jury in mid-August.

According to court documents, one alleged assault occurred at a residential building in lower Manhattan in the winter months between 2005 and 2006, prosecutors said. Another accuser is said to have been sexually assaulted in a hotel in Tribeca in May 2016. (Agencies)

