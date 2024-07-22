National Mango Day: Top 5 Health Benefits Of Mango

Sentinel Digital Desk
National Mango Day, observed on July 22, honors the tasty and versatile tropical fruit noted for its flavor and numerous health benefits. Mango is generally a summer fruit known for its sweet and juicy flavor, and it comes in a variety of forms and sizes, each with its own distinct taste.
Mangoes are rich in both soluble and insoluble fiber. Fiber is a non-digestible carbohydrate found in plant diets. Insoluble fiber does not break down in the digestive tract, therefore it adds volume to your stool. As a result, your stool softens and becomes simpler to pass.
Fiber is beneficial not only to the digestive system. It could also be beneficial to your waistline. According to one study, mangoes may aid with hunger control, allowing you to keep to your healthy eating goals.
Vitamins A, C, and E are antioxidants required for healthy hair and skin. These vitamins help your skin fight against the environmental damage it experiences every day. Applying these vitamins directly to your skin can be beneficial, which is why many skin care products include them. However, you require these nutrients in your diet, which mangoes conveniently provide.
Mangoes' soluble fiber can help lower both total cholesterol and LDL cholesterol (the "bad" cholesterol that causes plaque to form in your blood vessels, blocking the passage of blood and oxygen).
Many people do not consume enough potassium, a mineral that helps the body offset the effects of sodium. Excess sodium and insufficient potassium can contribute to high blood pressure (hypertension). Consuming mangoes and other potassium-rich foods on a daily basis can benefit your cardiovascular health.