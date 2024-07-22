"Tiger is a superhero," Krishna Shroff praises brother as she talks on doing challenging stunts

Fitness enthusiast Krishna Shroff, who is daughter of veteran actor Jackie Shroff and sister of Tiger Shroff, is all set to appear on the 14th season of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'.

In conversation with ANI, Krishna opened up about her experience performing the challenging stunts in the show, which was shot in Romania.

Speaking of stunts, one can definitely expect a good performance from Krishna -- after all she is the sister of Tiger, who has time and again wowed audience by pulling difficult action scenes with ease.

"Tiger is a totally different person. I call him a super hero. Before entering the show, Tiger and I used to sit together and watch the highlights of the previous seasons of 'Khatron...' on TV. We watched some height stunts and he was like, 'are bhago harness hai toh kya hi ho sakta hai'...But trust me no one can prepare you for 'Khatron'. It is a mind game. It tests the powers of our mind," Krishna shared.

"'KKK 14' is a big platform for me. Earlier audience has seen me just on Insta... with this, they will get to know more of me. I hope I am able to show people what I am capable of doing as an individual," she added.

'KKK 14' will be start streaming on Colors from July 27. (ANI)

