National Sports Day: Celebrating the Legacy of Major Dhyan Chand

Sentinel Digital Desk
National Sports Day is observed every year on August 29 to emphasize the importance of sports and physical activities for a healthy life. The day highlights how sports not only provide enjoyment but also improve health and physical fitness.
National Sports Day was first celebrated in 2012. It marks the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand, born in 1905 in Allahabad, who is regarded as one of India's greatest sports icons.
Major Dhyan Chand, known as the "Hockey Wizard," brought glory to India by leading the Indian hockey team to gold in the 1928, 1932, and 1936 Olympics. Over his 22-year career, he scored more than 400 goals.
One of Dhyan Chand’s most memorable achievements was leading India to an 8-1 victory against Germany in the 1936 Berlin Olympic final, where he scored three goals. This game epitomized India’s hockey dominance under his leadership.
On National Sports Day, the President of India awards the Arjuna Award, Dronacharya Award, and Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award to sportspersons and coaches who have made the country proud with their achievements.
The Khelo India movement, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018, is one of the key initiatives launched on this day. It aims to promote sports and fitness among the youth across India.