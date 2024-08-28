Amid Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya’s dating rumours, Natasa Stankovic shares cryptic post

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and his wife, Natasa Stankovic, recently announced their separation,leaving many fans surprised. The couple, who were married for about four years, have a son named Agastya. Their love story had always been seen as a fairytale, making the news of their separation even more unexpected. The rumours about their divorce have been going around since April. However, they confirmed the same in July, leaving everyone wondering what went wrong.

After announcing their separation, Natasa Stankovic went back to her home country, Serbia. Since then, she has been sharing several interesting pictures and videos on social media, often featuring their son, Agastya. Fans have noticed that Natasa seems to be focusing on spending quality time with her son during this difficult period. Now, over a month after the separation news, Natasa posted a cryptic message on her Instagram Stories about love and what it truly means.

It’s a post she shared on her Instagram story that mentions how love is patient and kind, and it has no envy. Natasa’s post also mentions how love does not dishonour others and doesn’t delight in evil. The post has grabbed the attention of many entertainment news readers.

Natasa Stankovic’s cryptic post comes a few days after there were rumours of her ex-husband Hardik Pandya dating British-Indian singer Jasmin Walia. On social media, many people pointed out that both Hardik and Jasmin have posted pictures from similar locations in Greece. However, there is not a single picture of the duo holidaying together, and they weren’t spotted together either. (Agencies)

