Northeast Heatwave Alert: How to Stay Safe During the Temperature Spike

Sentinel Digital Desk
The Northeastern regions of India, including Assam, are experiencing an unusual spike in temperature. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the heat is expected to persist for the next 3-4 days, with temperatures rising by 4–5°C. This is due to a lack of rain in the region.
Guwahati, the capital of Assam, has been severely impacted by the heatwave. The rising temperature is making daily life difficult for residents, and the situation is predicted to remain unchanged in the coming days.
In response to the heatwave, the District Elementary Education Officer Cum DMC Axom Sarba Siksha Abhijan Mission in Kamrup (M) has issued safety guidelines for schools. These rules apply to both government and private schools and aim to protect students from the extreme heat.
1. Stay Hydrated
Drink plenty of water throughout the day to keep your body hydrated. Carry a water bottle with you, especially when outdoors. Avoid sugary and caffeinated drinks, as they can dehydrate you faster.
2. Dress Appropriately
Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothes made of breathable fabrics like cotton. These help in maintaining your body temperature and allow your skin to breathe. A hat or umbrella can provide additional protection from the sun.
3. Avoid Peak Sun Hours
Try to stay indoors between 12 PM and 3 PM when the sun is at its strongest. If you need to go out, find shade whenever possible and limit physical exertion during these hours.
4. Keep Your Home Cool
Use fans, air coolers, or air conditioners to maintain a cool indoor environment. If you don't have these, try to keep windows open during cooler parts of the day, and use curtains or blinds to block out direct sunlight.
5. Recognize Heat-Related Symptoms
Be aware of symptoms like dizziness, nausea, excessive sweating, or fatigue. These could be signs of heat exhaustion or heatstroke. If you or someone else feels unwell, move to a cooler place, drink water, and seek medical help if necessary.