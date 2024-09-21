Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan sends legal notice to leading Indian news agency

Salman Khan has sought an apology from the Indian news agency Asian

News International and a legal team representing the two people booked for firing outside his home in April. Salman’s team has sent a legal notice to news agency ANI over an allegedly defamatory article about the actor published on September 4.

According to a report in Live Law, the article also included an interview of advocate Amit Mishra who represents Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, the two persons accused in the firing case. The article was also published by other publications that are subscribers to ANI. By publishing and distributing Mishra’s interview, Khan alleged that ANI spread false and defamatory information about him and his alleged contacts with Dawood Ibrahim.

The news article published on September 4 quotes Mishra’s claim that his clients have been threatened by D-Company members and thus they have sought police protection. The counsel further alleged that Khan has “known links” with a gangster and perhaps he wants to get the two (Pal & Gupta) killed. The actor contended that the allegations were “misguided and misconceived” and that Mishra and ANI had intended to create controversy with them.

“Our client (Khan) denies all the allegations,” Live Law quoted from the notice. “[They] are absolutely false, baseless, malicious, grossly defamatory, misleading, damaging and are made with an intent to malign the image and goodwill of our client before the public at large…”

Khan said he was a “victim of the criminal act” and is “absolutely not concerned with the accused persons in any manner whatsoever”.

Khan has demanded an unconditional apology from ANI and Mishra within 48 hours. The legal notice was sent on Thursday. The actor also asked the news agency to remove the article from its website. (Agencies)

