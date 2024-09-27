PM Modi Launches 3 PARAM Rudra Supercomputers to Boost India’s Technological Edge

Sentinel Digital Desk
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has unveiled three indigenously developed Param Rudra supercomputers, marking a significant advancement in India’s technological capabilities.
These state-of-the-art supercomputers, valued at approximately Rs 130 crore, have been deployed in Delhi, Pune, and Kolkata to enhance scientific research across various disciplines.
High-Performance Computing (HPC) systems are designed to handle complex, data-intensive tasks. They utilize multiple processors working in parallel to solve large-scale problems efficiently.
Param Rudra systems will support research in areas like climate modeling, molecular biology, AI and machine learning, engineering simulations, and defense applications.
What is Param Rudra?
Param Rudra is a high-performance computing system designed for complex calculations and simulations. It exemplifies India’s capabilities in developing advanced technologies through the National Supercomputing Mission (NSM).
In Pune, the Giant Metre Radio Telescope (GMRT) will utilize Param Rudra to study Fast Radio Bursts (FRBs), enhancing our understanding of astronomical phenomena.
At the Inter University Accelerator Centre (IUAC) in Delhi, the supercomputer will boost research in material science and atomic physics, fostering innovations that can impact various industries.