Paris Fashion Week: Natalie Portman, Jennifer Garner Sit Front Row at Dior's Show

Dior show at Paris Fashion Week enjoyed full star strength as the likes of Natalie Portman, Jennifer Garner, Anya Taylor-Joy, Elizabeth Debicki, Rosamund Pike, Ashley Park, Rosalía and South Korean singer Jisoo were seen taking to the front row, with France’s First Lady Brigitte Macron sitting beside LVMH’s owners. Dior unveiled its Spring-Summer 2025 collection during Paris Fashion Week in a unique way — with competitive archer and artist Sofia Ginevra Gianní shooting arrows into a target. Dior put up the show to highlight the strength of women and for pushing the boundaries of fashion – the boundaries between the body and who is dressing it, as well as between intentionality and function.

Chiuri worked closely with Dior Makeup’s creative and image director Peter Philips and “wanted the models to look like they just came from a workout or a heroic battlefield, so I like a formula that’s not too intimidating so you don’t think that it’s just for professionals.” (Agencies) Garner attend Dior show.

