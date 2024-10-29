PM Modi to Launch Health Coverage for Seniors Above 70: How to Apply, Eligibility, & Documents Required

Sentinel Digital Desk
On October 29, PM Narendra Modi will launch a health coverage plan under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) for citizens aged 70 and above. With the Ayushman card, senior citizens can get free treatment worth up to ₹5 lakh at empaneled hospitals.
Alongside the health coverage, PM Modi will introduce the U-WIN portal. This digital platform will store vaccination records for children and pregnant women, similar to the Co-WIN system used for COVID-19.