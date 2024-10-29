Diljit Dosanjh's Concert in Delhi a Hit Despite Reports of Mismanagement and Chaos

Diljit Dosanjh’s concert in Delhi was a hit. A lot of fans showed up to witness the Indian singer performing on his blockbuster hits. The concert was a part of Diljit’s Dil-Luminati tour. The concerts are going to be held in Hyderabad, Chennai, Nagpur, Guwahati and many more cities. On social media, there are tons of videos and pictures of Diljit Dosanjh from the concert. However, now a tweet by a attendee has gone viral that reveals about the mismanagement at Diljit Dosanjh’s concert in Delhi.

A man named Sidharth who attended the concert shared a series of tweets on X (formerly known as Twitter) revealing about the mismanagement and the events that unfolded at Diljit Dosanjh’s concert leading to chaos. In the thread that has now gone viral on entertainment news, he wrote that the singer was amazing, however, the concert wasn’t. The fan wrote that he bought Gold Pit Tickets shelling out around Rs 15000 but he could barely see the singer. Supposedly the gates to the venue did not open till 5.30 and the performance did not begin until 8. He further mentioned about how female fans had enough trouble as there were no proper washrooms available. He also wrote about standing in long queues for food and drinks, adding to the trouble as there were only two counters. He also wrote that a female fan almost passed out and the staff did not come to help. But in the end, the fan appreciated Diljit Dosanjh and also wrote that he has a ‘vibe’ but the experience would have been much better had the event been properly managed.

At the event, Diljit Dosanjh gifted a special bag to a Russian Fan. He also waved the Indian Flag demonstrating his love for his country. A lot of fans had a thrilling experience as Diljit brought his high-octane energy to the stage and there was no stopping. On his social media accounts, Diljit is sharing pictures and videos from the concert. (Agencies)

