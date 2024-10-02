Principal and Teachers Suspended After Student’s Eardrum Damaged from Corporal Punishment

Sentinel Digital Desk
Two teachers and a principal from two Ahmedabad schools were suspended for physically punishing students. The decision came after a video of a teacher brutally beating a student went viral, leading to public outrage.
At Madhav Public School in Vatva, a Class 10 student was repeatedly slapped and had his head banged against a wall by teacher Abhishek Patel. The principal, Mayur Palashadiya, tried to cover up the incident but was suspended after the parents filed a police complaint.
In a separate case, Shivay Sharma, a teacher at Divine Gurukul School in Hathijan, was suspended for slapping a student multiple times. The student’s eardrum was damaged as a result of the corporal punishment.
Ahmedabad City DEO Rohit Chaudhary issued notices to both schools, demanding explanations. Following investigations, both teachers and the principal at Madhav Public School were suspended for their actions.
The DEO issued a circular to all schools, enforcing strict rules against physical and mental harassment. Schools are now required to train staff and prevent any form of corporal punishment.
The DEO emphasized that schools must focus on the holistic development of children in a nurturing environment. The letter highlighted the need for teachers to act as positive role models to avoid any harm to students' mental and physical well-being.