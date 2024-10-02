Kangana Ranaut agrees to make cuts to her film ‘Emergency’

After much to and fro, there is relief in sight for Kangana Ranaut’s film “Emergency”, which was scheduled to be released earlier this month.

Reports now suggest that actor-director Kangana Ranaut has agreed to the cuts suggested to her upcoming film by the censor board. The film was earlier scheduled to release on September 6.

On Monday (Sep 30), the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) informed the Bombay High Court that Kangana, who is also the co-producer of the film, has agreed to the cuts suggested by the board’s revising committee.

As per a Bar and Bench report, the submission was made before a bench of Justices BP Colabawalla and Firdosh Pooniwalla by advocate Abhinav Chandrachud, who represents the CBFC.

The Court was hearing a petition by Zee Studios, the co-producers of the film. They had sought the censor certificate for the film. Emergency got into a controversy with some people calling for a ban on it over the alleged misrepresentation of the Sikh community.

At the hearing on Monday, advocate Sharan Jagtiani, representing Zee, shared with the court that Kangana has accepted the proposed cuts, further requesting to ensure that these are the only changes expected.

“The cuts suggested don’t even touch a minute of the film. It’s just some words here and there,” Chandrachud said. With the producers seeking confirmation on the changes, the hearing has been postponed. It will now be held on Thursday.

“Emergency” is co-produced by Manikarnika Films and Zee Studios. It is a biographical political thriller that delves into the life of late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who imposed a 21-month emergency from 1975 to 1977. Kangana plays the former prime minister in the movie. (Agencies)

