Samosas, Chips, and Fried Snacks Contributing to India's Diabetes Epidemic: Reveals ICMR

A clinical trial by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) reveals that ultra-processed and fried foods rich in Advanced Glycation End-products (AGEs) are significantly contributing to India's diabetes epidemic.
What Are Advanced Glycation End-products (AGEs)?
AGEs are harmful compounds formed when proteins or fats combine with sugars in food through processes like frying or grilling. These compounds contribute to inflammation, insulin resistance, and cellular damage, which are all linked to diabetes.
The study, conducted by the Madras Diabetes Research Foundation, involved 38 overweight and obese adults. Over 12 weeks, participants were put on two different diets—one high in AGEs (fried and processed foods) and one low in AGEs (boiled foods, fruits, and vegetables).
Participants on the low-AGE diet showed improved insulin sensitivity and reduced blood sugar levels, while those on the high-AGE diet had elevated AGEs and higher levels of inflammation. This shows the clear impact of dietary choices on diabetes risk.
Foods to Avoid
Foods like red meat, French fries, samosas, bakery products, and sugary items are high in AGEs and should be limited. These foods are common in modern diets and contribute to the increasing cases of diabetes, especially in urban areas.
Foods to Include
To reduce diabetes risk, the study recommends a low-AGE diet, including green leafy vegetables, fruits, fish, boiled items, and brown rice. These foods help lower inflammation and improve insulin sensitivity.
With over 101 million Indians living with diabetes, this study highlights the urgent need for dietary changes. Experts urge people to switch to healthier cooking methods like boiling to control AGEs and lower the risk of diabetes.